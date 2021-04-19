UVA Health Announces Billing Policies and Practices

Today, UVA Health announced new billing policies and practices that reflect fair and financially responsible guidelines based upon a patient’s ability to pay.

Under the new billing practices, UVA Health will release all liens and judgments for patients who are at or below 400% of the federal poverty level. For example, a patient that is part of a family of four who makes $106,000 or less qualifies under this policy.

“We are committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care to all community members and these new policies and practices uphold our commitment,” said Douglas E. Lischke, UVA Health’s chief financial officer.

The policies announced today were developed following consultation with a local Community Advisory Council empaneled to ensure the local community was represented as part of policy decision-making. In addition, a study of national hospital peers’ billing and collections practices for low-income, under-insured and uninsured patients was also conducted to help inform final policies. These policies build upon previous changes to UVA’s billing and collections policies instituted in January of 2020.

In addition to forgiving liens and judgments of patients meeting the required criteria, an Ombudsperson’s office will be established to help patients navigate payment options and to insure a fair, impartial assessment of individual cases. UVA Health has also developed a policy for catastrophic care to ensure public access to emergency services.

A commitment to proactively help patients navigate payment options for medically necessary care is also part of UVA’s new billing and collection practices. UVA is evolving its clinical scheduling and intake process to better assist patients with the financial navigation of their healthcare journey. In addition, the financial assistance application has been re-designed to be more clear and understandable.

Additional information about the new policies and available financial assistance for patients is available at UVA Health’s website.