UVA Health to Acquire Piedmont Family Practice

UVA Health today announced plans to acquire Piedmont Family Practice, a Warrenton-based family medicine clinic serving the Warrenton area since 1993. The two organizations completed a purchase sale agreement and expect to complete the transaction later this summer.

Piedmont Family Practice has about 90 staff members, including seven physicians, 17 advanced practice providers (nurse practitioners and physician assistants), a certified diabetic educator, and a registered dietitian. UVA Health plans to continue employing all the current Piedmont Family Practice team members, and support the practice’s growth ambitions over time.

Along with an accredited moderately complex medical laboratory, the practice comprises three distinct clinical services:

Piedmont Family Practice: offers a broad range of general health services, pediatrics, women’s health, diabetes counseling, and in-office surgery.

Piedmont Urgent Care: offers general urgent-care services, COVID-19 testing, other routine services, and lab testing.

The Bariatric & Metabolic Weight Loss Center: offers weight loss and weight maintenance programs, including non-surgical weight loss, screenings, mental health services, and body composition analysis.

UVA Health’s local leadership is excited to partner with the team members at Piedmont Family Practice, which is the largest primary care practice in Warrenton and will increase UVA Health’s primary care provider count 61% in the immediate area.

“The Piedmont Family Practice team is a well-known, high-quality group of care providers with a long-standing commitment to serving the community,” said Erik Shannon, chief executive officer of UVA Community Health, an integrated network of three medical centers, specialty medical practices, and outpatient services across Culpeper and Northern Virginia. “This partnership provides both Piedmont Family Practice and UVA Health an opportunity to benefit from each organization’s best practices as we strive for excellence in our primary care offering.”

Piedmont Family Practice’s Steven W. von Elten, MD, a founding member and physician partner in the practice, said the agreement brings together two organizations with the same commitment to providing exceptional care for patients.

“Personalized, quality health care is a key shared value of Piedmont Family Practice and UVA Health,” von Elten said. “Joining forces with UVA Health will enable us to enhance the care we provide by providing a valuable investment in the latest technology as well as making it easier for our patients to access subspecialty care.”

K. Craig Kent, MD, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia, said the agreement helps fulfill some key goals for the health system.

“The acquisition of Piedmont Family Practice helps UVA Health address many components of our 10-year strategic plan, including the expansion of our statewide care network and access to primary care, by providing a geographic connection to our primary care network, which will now extend from Culpeper through Warrenton and throughout Northern Virginia,” Kent said. “Piedmont Family Practice is a group of outstanding physicians and allied health providers, and we are so thrilled they are joining our UVA Health family.”