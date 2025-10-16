UVA Health Distributes More Than $297,000 in Community Grants

UVA Health's integrated network of three medical centers, clinics and outpatient services across Northern Virginia and Culpeper has awarded more than $297,000 in community grants to 38 nonprofit organizations across the region.

The 2025 Community Grants Program supports organizations addressing key health priorities identified in the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), including mental and behavioral health, chronic disease management, and access to care. The program also helps advance UVA Health’s mission to provide health and healing that is accessible to all.

“The grant recipients underscore our shared commitment to improving the health and well-being of the communities that we work together to serve,” said Erik Shannon, chief executive officer of UVA Health’s community medical centers and clinics in Northern Virginia and Culpeper. “UVA Health’s mission is to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond—and our guiding principle is fostering healthy communities. Each and every one of you plays an important role in that mission. Together, we’re making health and healing accessible right in our neighborhoods.”

Every three years, UVA Health conducts the CHNA to identify the most pressing health challenges facing vulnerable populations. The assessment combines input and data from:

Community surveys and focus groups

Virginia Department of Health Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District

UVA Health internal advisory group

UVA Health leadership and the UVA Community Health Unified Community Board

Using these findings, UVA Health supports community benefit efforts by partnering with nonprofit organizations whose programs demonstrate measurable impact and sustainable community value.

This year, UVA Health introduced two new categories of grants to strengthen partnerships and expand reach:

Healthy Spark Grants – up to $5,000, awarded to organizations addressing Social Determinants of Health, including access to care, food security, economic stability, and opportunities for physical activity.

– up to $5,000, awarded to organizations addressing Social Determinants of Health, including access to care, food security, economic stability, and opportunities for physical activity. Community Strong Grants – $25,000, awarded to organizations that have partnered with UVA Health for more than two years and whose work aligns with CHNA priorities such as mental and behavioral health, chronic disease management, and access to healthcare.

A review committee composed of subject matter experts evaluated more than 80 applications to determine this year’s recipients. In total, 38 nonprofit organizations were selected from across Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, Prince William, and Rappahannock counties, as well as the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.

“Each recipient represents a powerful force for positive change—addressing needs, bridging gaps, and where it makes the most difference,” said Shannon. “These grants reflect UVA Health’s deep commitment to partnership and community collaboration. Together, we continue to make measurable progress in improving health outcomes for all.”

In 2024, we awarded $265,500 to 42 organizations. Previous grants have supported programs that help individuals recover from brain injury, expanded access to healthy food for families in need, and developed workforce and research opportunities in underserved areas. Making an impact beyond the hospital walls and enhancing the community.

Through these partnerships, UVA Health continues to invest in prevention, education, and access to care—helping to create stronger, healthier, and more connected communities across Northern Virginia and the Culpeper region.