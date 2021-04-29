UVA Health Administers Its 100,000th COVID-19 Vaccine

UVA Health reached a major milestone in its efforts to vaccinate Central Virginia against COVID-19, administering its 100,000th vaccine dose Thursday afternoon. More than 42,800 people have been fully vaccinated through UVA Health.

“Reaching the 100,000-vaccine mark is an incredible achievement, and I want to thank our partners in the community and at the Blue Ridge Health District for helping us serve all of the people in our community and the region,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs and chief executive officer for UVA Health.

The 100,000th vaccine was administered at the COVID-19 Vaccination Center at Seminole Square, which UVA Health operates in partnership with the Blue Ridge Health District. The space at Seminole Square has been generously provided by Great Eastern Management Co., with funding and logistics support from Red Light Management and the Bama Works Fund of Dave Matthews Band. Additional financial contributors include the Quantitative Foundation and the private family foundation of Merrill and Jaffray Woodriff, along with other generous donations.

Hundreds of UVA Health team members and community volunteers have supported UVA Health’s vaccination efforts, including 675 people who have administered vaccines and 162 volunteers who have served as screeners and greeters.

“Topping 100,000 vaccines wouldn’t be possible without a true team effort, and I am so grateful to the UVA Health team members and community volunteers who have devoted their time and energy to serving our community and getting our neighbors vaccinated as quickly as possible,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center.

UVA Health leaders encourage community members who have not yet been vaccinated to sign up for an appointment as soon as possible. Vaccine supplies are increasing, and appointments are readily available and open for everyone ages 16 and older. Make an appointment by calling UVA Health’s vaccine call center at 434.297.4829 or scheduling online.

“We are fortunate to have multiple vaccines that are safe and highly effective at preventing COVID-19,” said Costi Sifri, MD, UVA Health’s director of hospital epidemiology. “We encourage everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated to protect themselves and the people around them and help our community return to normal.”