UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center Seeks Southwest Virginia Residents to Lead Region’s Cancer Battle

The Southwest Virginia Cancer Advisory Board (SWVA CAB), a community-driven initiative led by UVA Comprehensive Cancer Center, is seeking local residents to help guide the region’s fight against cancer. To launch this new phase of work with a renewed focus on prevention and early detection, the SWVA CAB will host a meeting Nov. 13 to set priorities for the year ahead on how the region addresses the burden of cancer.

Cancer survivors, caregivers, healthcare professionals, nonprofit leaders and community members passionate about improving cancer outcomes are encouraged to attend the November meeting to provide perspective on the future direction of the SWVA CAB. The November agenda includes reviewing findings from summer interviews with current advisory board members, discussing highlights of regional cancer-related programs and research, networking opportunities to foster collaboration and setting shared goals for the year ahead.

“We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished, but we also know there is so much more that we can do in our community," said Deborah Clarkston, SWVA CAB co-chair. “We need more local voices to guide the next chapter of our work.”

A Decade of Community-Led Progress

Formed in 2014, the SWVA CAB includes more than 30 members from the LENOWISCO, Cumberland Plateau, Mount Rogers and New River Valley health districts. The SWVA CAB has led efforts in lung and colorectal cancer screening, tobacco cessation and HPV prevention. Initiatives have included:

A colorectal screening awareness campaign developed with Emory & Henry University media students that highlighted community cancer screening stories.

A pharmacist survey to identify barriers to quitting tobacco use led to a National Institutes of Health grant for UVA's Center for Tobacco Prevention and Control Research to work with pharmacies to provide help to Southwest Virginia residents who want to stop using tobacco.

Community Voices to Lead the Future

To guide the next phase of the board’s work, SWVA CAB members participated in summer interviews guided by the “Nine Habits of Successful Comprehensive Cancer Control Coalitions.”

“Hearing directly from our members allowed us to reflect on our strengths and opportunities as a board, said Jessica Roark, UVA Outreach and Engagement Specialist. “We’re excited to use our members’ voices to shape our future and better serve our communities.”

Interviews highlighted the importance of refreshing the regional cancer priorities, increasing survivor and caregiver perspectives and creating more opportunities for collaboration.

Who Should Attend

This effort is focused on the following areas:

Counties : Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, Wythe

: Floyd, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, Bland, Buchanan, Carroll, Dickenson, Grayson, Lee, Russell, Scott, Smyth, Tazewell, Washington, Wise, Wythe Cities: Bristol, Galax, Norton, Radford

To learn more about joining the advisory board and attending the Nov. 13 meeting, contact Jessica Roark at [email protected].