UVA Community Health Accepting Grant Applications to Support Community-Based Program

MANASSAS, VA, March 11, 2025 – UVA Community Health, part of UVA Health and comprising three medical centers, an integrated network of medical practices, cancer care, and outpatient services across Culpeper and Northern Virginia, issued an open call for community grant submissions for 2025. Applicants must apply online by Thursday, April 10.

Grant applications are open to non-profits registered as a Section 501(c) (3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, that serve the communities of UVA Health and align with our mission. Individual grant awards start at $2,500. Last year UVA Community Health awarded $265,000 to local organizations whose work directly improves access to care to community members who need it most.

This year, UVA Community Health is offering two different types of grants to qualified applicants:

Healthy Spark Grants are for organizations that focus on the needs outlined in our community health needs assessment (CHNA), as well as on social determinants of health, which are the non-medical factors that influence a person’s health and well-being, such as economic stability, access to healthcare, healthy lifestyle, and access to healthy food and physical activity opportunities.

Community Strong Grants are larger grants offered to organizations that UVA Community Health partnered with for more than two years, focus on needs outlined in our CHNA, as well as community benefit significant identified health needs, such as mental health, behavioral health, chronic disease, and access to care.

Additional details and information is available for applicants on the electronic application page.

“UVA Community Health is committed to giving back to the communities we serve. One of the ways we do so is by partnering with organizations that support the significant health needs highlighted in the most recent community health needs assessment. In working to address these health concerns, we award grants to support local non-profits,” says Erik Shannon, chief executive officer of UVA Community Health. “We strive to build long-standing relationships with local organizations; last year we participated in more than 180 events across the region. By collaborating with local non-profits, we extend our impact beyond the hospital walls to enhance the health outcomes of the communities we serve.”

Previous grants have supported causes such as literacy, mental health, food rescue, children’s services, educational pursuits, full term pregnancy support, Veterans, and more.

Grant applications will be accepted on https://www.uvahealth.com/about/community through April 10. For additional information or questions please email [email protected].