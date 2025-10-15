UVA Health 34th Annual Golf Classic

The UVA Community Health Foundation hosted its 34th Friends of the Foundation Golf Classic on Friday, Sept. 26, at Stonewall Golf Club, bringing together more than 115 golfers, staff, and volunteers for a day of community, camaraderie, and philanthropy.

This year’s event generated more than $42,000 in support of cancer care at UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville and Manassas and nursing scholarships for staff within UVA Health Haymarket and Prince William Medical Centers. The success of the day was represented with a 25% increase in support compared to the 2024 tournament.

“We are incredibly grateful for the generosity of our sponsors, players, and volunteers who made this year’s tournament such a success,” said Erik Shannon, chief executive officer of UVA Health Community Medical Centers and Clinic in Northern Virginia and Culpeper. “These funds directly support lifesaving cancer care in our community and help strengthen our nursing workforce through scholarships and professional development opportunities.”

Winning Teams:

First Place: Falcon Promotions and Print Solutions

Oak View National Bank Third Place: Ross Snare and Team

This year’s tournament also featured exciting on-course contests and prizes that added to the fun and friendly competition. Two hole-in-one vehicles, generously sponsored by Miller Toyota and Safford Brown Subaru of Manassas, offered golfers the ultimate challenge and reward opportunity. Participants also enjoyed apitching contest, putting contest, closest-to-the-pin challenge,andhit-the-green competition, each offering cash prizes and complimentary foursomes of golf.

Adding to the excitement, the event’s auction featured exclusive prizes, including two sets of four tickets to a 2026 Washington Nationals home game (with parking), four tickets to Keith Urban’s “High & Alive World Tour” at Jiffy Lube Live,afoursome of golf at Creighton Farms,a foursome at Evergreen Country Club,and athreesome with a member at the prestigious Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

“The Foundation extends its thanks to all who participated in and supported this year’s Golf Classic”, says Felicia Blow, PhD, APR, executive director, UVA Community Health Foundation. “The continued growth of this event demonstrates the combined efforts of our team and the community’s strong commitment to advancing healthcare close to home.”

About UVA Community Health Foundation

The UVA Community Health Foundation partners with donors, patients, and community members to advance healthcare services, programs, and scholarships across Northern Virginia. Through fundraising and community engagement, the Foundation supports UVA Health’s mission of transforming health and inspiring hope for all Virginians.

For more information about the UVA Community Health Foundation or to support cancer care in your community, visit https://giving.uvahealth.com/organization/uva-community-health-foundation.