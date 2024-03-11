UVA Community Health is Accepting Grant Applications to Support Community-Based Programs

UVA Community Health, part of UVA Health and comprising three medical centers, an integrated network of medical practices, cancer care, and outpatient services across Culpeper and Northern Virginia, issued an open call for community grant submissions for 2024. Applicants must apply online by April 8.

Grant applications are open to non-profits registered as a Section 501(c)(3) of the U.S. Internal Revenue Code, that serve the communities of UVA Health, and align with its mission. The purpose is to award grants to organizations that support our communities’ most vulnerable populations, strive to reflect diversity, equity, and inclusion, and address the pipeline for healthcare workforce development.

To be eligible to receive a grant, organizations must be able to meet criteria that includes (but is not limited to): supporting and aligning with UVA growth priorities, focusing on community-based programs regarding health inequities, improving health outcomes, and addressing social determinants of health, and addressing a documented community need. Grant amounts will begin at $2,500, with a planned distribution of funds by June 2024.

Grants will be awarded to applicants whose work supports community needs identified in the most recent Community Health Needs Assessments, identifying mental health/behavioral health along with substance use and chronic disease (i.e., cancer, diabetes, heart disease, obesity) as an area of focus.

“UVA Community Health is working to address the health concerns highlighted in the most recent CHNA reports,” said Erik Shannon, Chief Executive Officer of UVA Community Health. “We have a long-standing and growing relationship with local organizations; last year we participated in more than 180 events across the region. By collaborating with local non-profits, we extend our impact beyond the hospital walls to enhance the health outcomes of the communities we serve.”

Previous grants have supported survivors of brain injury with skill building services, counseling, and training to facilitate improved health behaviors; provided funding to purchase nutritious perishable and non-perishable food for a large food bank; and helped to establish a program that recruits individuals in an underserved area to participate in medical research projects.

Grant applications will be accepted on https://uvahealth.submittable.com/submit through April 8. For additional information or questions please email [email protected].