UVA Children's Hospital and Kohl's department store kick off after-school program

The long and snowy winter kept many children out of school and indoors with lots of sedentary time and access to snacks. Now that spring has sprung, area children have the opportunity to renew their commitment to exercise and healthy eating. The University of Virginia Children's Hospital and the Kohl's Cares for Kids program have teamed up once again to bring children out of their winter doldrums and educate them about healthy lifestyle behaviors. An advocate for children, the Kohl's team has given $131,165 to the University of Virginia Children's Hospital since 2004.

On Wednesday, March 24, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Brownsville Elementary School in Albemarle County, UVA Children's Hospital Staff will receive a check from Kohl's in the amount of $50,574 to fund its Growing Up Healthy (GUH) program.

The GUH curriculum was designed by the UVA Children's Fitness Clinic and community partners. It includes 5 weeks of educational sessions. Lessons will include:

The Food Guide Pyramid-Your Guide to Healthy Eating Choosing Healthy Snacks Avoid Portion Distortion Eating Healthy when Eating Out Choosing Healthy Beverages

In addition, students participate in activities such as classroom jeopardy, activity charades and a fast food obstacle course relay. These activities and lessons will be led by UVA School of Medicine first year students as part of their Social Issues in Medicine course.

"Overweight and obesity problems persist nationally as well as locally," says Susan Cluett, nurse practitioner and program director with the UVA Children's Fitness Clinic. "Through partnerships such as this one, which includes Kohl's Department Store, the University of Virginia's School of Medicine, the Albemarle County Extended Day Program and the UVA Children's Fitness Clinic, we can affect positive change in children's understanding of what it means to be healthy."

Since its inception in 2006, the Growing Up Healthy program has been implemented in nine schools in the Albemarle County School Extended Day Program, reaching over 300 county kids. Its program curriculum has subsequently been adapted for implementation in a pilot program to combat childhood obesity in a Craig County, Virginia school and has the potential for continued education throughout the Commonwealth.

