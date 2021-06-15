UVA Children’s Named No. 1 Children’s Hospital in Virginia by U.S. News & World Report

UVA Children’s, part of UVA Health, is ranked as the No. 1 children’s hospital in Virginia by U.S. News & World Report in the publication’s 2021-22 “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide. This is the first year U.S. News has reported a state-by-state ranking of the nation’s best children’s hospitals.

In addition, five UVA Children’s specialties are ranked among the top 50 nationally in their fields. The five ranked specialties:

“Earning these honors takes tremendous dedication by our team of exceptionally skilled and compassionate providers,” said James Nataro, MD, PhD, MBA, chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at UVA. “I am proud every day to work alongside this team and witness the compassionate, excellent care they provide to our young patients and their families.”

The U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals guide seeks to identify hospitals providing the highest-quality care for children who present with the most serious or complicated healthcare needs. Measures used to compile the rankings include patient outcomes, the availability of specialized clinics and programs, patient safety measures as well as a national survey of pediatric specialists.

“We are so proud of this national recognition, as it reflects our ongoing commitment to providing the highest-quality care for all of our patients regardless of their age,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “I congratulate our UVA Children’s team for their exceptional care to children and families throughout Virginia and beyond.”

About UVA Children’s

UVA Children’s provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties throughout the commonwealth and beyond. Located within UVA Medical Center, UVA Children’s includes 111 beds, a dedicated pediatric emergency department, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for infants and a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for children younger than 18. The UVA Children’s Ambulatory Clinics at the Battle Building, which opened in 2014, provide integrated outpatient care in Charlottesville.