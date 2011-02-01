UVA Center for Global Health to Host Fogarty International Center Director Roger Glass, M.D., Ph.D., at Annual Symposium on November 7

Roger Glass, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Fogarty International Center, will speak at Noon on Friday, November 7, in the Dome Room of the Rotunda. Glass is the featured speaker at the Center for Global Health's annual symposium.

As director of the Fogarty International Center at the National Institutes of Health, Dr. Glass supports and facilitates global health research conducted by U.S. and international investigators. He also helps to build partnerships between health research institutions in the U.S. and abroad, working to train the next generation of scientists to address global health needs.

Dr. Glass's address is entitled "Global Health in the 21st Century: Where Do We Go from Here?" In addition, Raul Destura, M.D., from the University of the Philippines-College of Medicine, will talk about global health issues and how they relate to the Philippines.

There will also be three student presentations about global health projects as well as a poster session featuring Center for Global Health scholars who just completed summer projects in Alaska and Thailand.

The symposium takes place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, November 7, in the Dome Room of the Rotunda at the University of Virginia. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit cgh.virginia.edu .