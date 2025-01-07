UVA Center for Diabetes Technology, Tandem Diabetes Care to Research Fully Automated Insulin Delivery

University of Virginia Center for Diabetes Technology and Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., have signed a multi-year collaboration agreement to advance research and development efforts on fully automated insulin delivery systems.

The research collaboration will rely on the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology’s groundbreaking work to improve care for patients with diabetes through technology-based interventions, and its successes in translating advanced automated insulin delivery (AID) algorithms into medical devices used around the world, as well as Tandem’s expertise in insulin delivery devices, algorithm implementation and data management.

“After more than 10 years working with the Tandem team, this is an exciting new beginning to our collaboration to serve patients with diabetes,” said Marc Breton, PhD, associate director for research at the UVA Center for Diabetes Technology. “Together, we will expand our research efforts into automated insulin delivery with the goal of once more substantially enhancing care and quality of life for patients around the world.”

The collaboration will expand on Tandem’s ongoing research into the advancement of automated closed-loop insulin delivery technology, and will involve scientists, clinicians and functional experts from both institutions. Results from this collaboration may lead to clinical research to accelerate approved uses for Tandem’s next-generation AID systems.

“Our past work with UVA, including research related to our automated insulin delivery systems as part of the International Diabetes Closed Loop trials, helped contribute to life-changing products for people living with diabetes,” said John Sheridan, president and chief executive officer at Tandem. “We believe this research collaboration will continue on our joint history of delivering new innovations that can further improve the lives of people living with diabetes.”

Tandem will provide research funding, technology and supplies to the University of Virginia during the agreement term for diabetes-centered research and potential clinical studies.