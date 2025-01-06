UVA Cancer Center Honored Among Nation’s Best

Becker’s Hospital Review has named UVA Cancer Center to its 2024 list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great oncology programs.

“These institutions have garnered national acclaim for advancing cancer care via their cutting-edge clinical trials and life-changing research,” the national healthcare publication’s editors wrote in the list’s introduction. “The list features cancer centers with globally renowned experts, innovative clinical trials and intensive safety protocols.”

Becker’s described UVA Cancer Center, which serves more than 3.2 million people across 87 counties in Virginia and West Virginia in addition to people throughout the region and nation, as “a leader in cancer care, research and community outreach.”

The publication spotlighted UVA Cancer Center’s 50% increase in patient volume since 2014 and a nearly 500% rise in research participation, backed by $77 million in annual research funding, which has included groundbreaking research on prostate and nerve sheath cancers. “UVA Health is committed to pioneering treatments, including offering Virginia’s first MRI-guided radiation therapy and FDA-approved immunotherapy for small cell lung cancer,” the publication said.

“Our team at the UVA Cancer Center is committed not only to providing high-quality care for our patients but to bringing new, state-of-the-art and innovative cancer treatments to those with complex diagnoses,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and the University of Virginia’s executive vice president for health affairs. “Earning a spot on Becker’s Hospital Review’s list of great oncology programs is a well-deserved honor for our nationally recognized team.”

UVA Cancer Center was the first cancer center in Virginia designated by the National Cancer Institute as a comprehensive cancer center – and one of just 57 nationally – for its excellence in patient care, research and outreach. The cancer center’s efforts to work with communities across the region, Becker’s said, include a collaborative cancer screening program with federally qualified health centers and strategies to better prevent cancer in rural and underserved communities.

“Through our combined efforts of leading-edge treatments, advanced research and committed outreach, UVA Cancer Center is dedicated to providing excellent cancer care, screening and prevention to all the communities we serve,” said Thomas P. Loughran Jr., MD, director of UVA Cancer Center. “The hard work of our entire team has led to this honor from Becker’s.”