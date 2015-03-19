UVA Cancer Center earns national radiation oncology accreditation

UVA Cancer Center

For meeting national quality and patient safety standards,

has been awarded a three-year accreditation in radiation oncology by the American College of Radiology (ACR). Thomas P. Loughran Jr., MD

ACR is a national professional organization that has been accrediting healthcare facilities for 27 years with a focus on radiation oncology, medical imaging and comprehensive health services. UVA earned accreditation by meeting ACR’s specific practice guidelines and technical standards developed and following a peer-review evaluation – including a site visit – by board-certified radiation oncologists and medical physicists who are experts in the field.

Patient care, patient safety, personnel qualifications, equipment, quality control procedures and quality assurance programs are assessed as part of the review.

“Earning accreditation following a thorough review by the ACR highlights the hard work and skill of our entire team, as well as the comprehensive, high-quality care we provide our patients,” said

, UVA Cancer Center’s director. Emily Couric Clinical Cancer Center

Radiation oncology care is provided at the

, the Gamma Knife Center and the Moser Radiation Therapy Center. UVA uses the latest technology and offers comprehensive, advanced treatment options – including brachytherapy, intraoperative radiation therapy and TomoTherapy – that enable UVA’s team to tailor care to each patient’s needs.