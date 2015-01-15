UVA, Bon Secours expand joint clinical programs

University of Virginia Health System and Bon Secours Health System signed a non-exclusive agreement this week that will lead to new patient care partnerships in cardiovascular services, cancer, physician recruitment, population health, patient safety and undergraduate and graduate medical education.

UVA and Bon Secours now collaborate to provide a variety of patient care services in Richmond, including interventional neuroradiology, pediatric infectious diseases, pediatric genetics and heart care. For example, the heart care partnership has included the introduction of transcatheter mitral valve repair to Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond. Bon Secours also has an academic affiliation with the UVA School of Medicine, which enables UVA medical students to perform clinical rotations at Bon Secours facilities in Richmond as part of their education.

Future additional collaborations between UVA and Bon Secours are expected to focus on heart care, cancer care and clinical trials, patient safety, enhancing the physician recruitment pipeline and population health. The population health model focuses on keeping patients healthy while providing them with high-quality care. The agreement also consolidates existing partnerships between the two health systems into a single agreement.

“Through this expansion of our relationship, UVA and Bon Secours look forward to sharing our best practices in patient safety and care coordination to enhance the quality of care for patients in the Richmond and Charlottesville areas,” said Richard P. Shannon, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs.

“This expanded relationship with UVA will help us identify additional opportunities for collaboration to better serve our patients and our community,” said Peter J. Bernard, CEO of Bon Secours Virginia Health System. “This agreement will help increase coordination and enhance transitions of care between Bon Secours and UVA care providers.”

The institutional agreement does not involve any exchange of money or ownership interest between UVA and Bon Secours.

About UVA Health System

UVA Health System is an academic health system that includes a 612-bed hospital, the UVA School of Medicine, a level I trauma center, nationally recognized cancer and heart centers and primary and specialty clinics throughout Central Virginia. UVA is recognized for excellence by U.S. News & World Report, Best Doctors in America and America's Top Doctors.

About Bon Secours Virginia Health System

Bon Secours Virginia provides good help to thousands of Virginians through a network of hospitals, primary and specialty care practices, ambulatory care sites and continuing care facilities across the Commonwealth. The not-for-profit health system employs about 12,500 people, including nearly 800 physicians as part of the Bon Secours Medical Group.

The fourth largest and only faith-based health system in Virginia, Bon Secours Virginia offers a full range of services including cardiac, women’s, children’s, orthopaedics, oncology, neurosciences and surgery at eight award-winning hospitals.

Bon Secours Richmond is St. Mary’s Hospital, Memorial Regional Medical Center, Richmond Community Hospital, Rappahannock General Hospital and St. Francis Medical Center. Bon Secours Hampton Roads is Maryview Medical Center, DePaul Medical Center and Mary Immaculate Hospital.

About Bon Secours Virginia Health Care Foundation

The Bon Secours Virginia Health Care Foundation raises charitable funds to help Bon Secours Virginia Health System address the community’s growing health care needs with compassion and excellence. Through charitable support, we are dedicated to helping create healthy communities, advancing clinical innovation and providing an extraordinary experience of care. For more information on giving, visit www.bsvaf.org .