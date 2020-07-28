U.S. News & World Report: UVA Again No. 1 Hospital in Virginia

For the fifth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has ranked University of Virginia Medical Center as the No. 1 hospital in Virginia. The publication’s 2020-2021 “Best Hospitals” guide also ranks eight UVA specialties among the best in the nation.

Two specialties are in the top 50 nationally:

Six specialties are rated “high performing,” ranking them among the top 10% nationally:

Based primarily on care provided to patients ages 65 and older, UVA is also rated “high performing” – the best possible score – on nine common conditions and procedures:

Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

Aortic valve surgery

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Colon cancer surgery

Heart bypass surgery

Heart failure

Hip replacement

Knee replacement

Lung cancer surgery

U.S. News’ criteria include patient outcomes, patient experience, advanced technologies, physician surveys and accreditations from outside groups such as the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and Magnet recognition for nursing care from the American Nurses Credentialing Center. UVA has earned Magnet recognition and is one of 71 NCI-designated cancer centers nationally.

“It is an honor to be ranked the No. 1 hospital in Virginia for the fifth consecutive year, and I want to congratulate and thank our entire team for their efforts to provide the highest-quality care for our patients in a wide array of specialties,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “It is a privilege to serve patients from across Virginia.”

These accolades follow honors for UVA Children’s earlier this year in the 2020-2021 “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide from U.S. News. Five specialties were ranked in the top 50 nationally: pediatric cardiology & heart surgery, pediatric diabetes & endocrinology, pediatric orthopedics, pediatric urology and neonatology.

“These rankings and ratings highlight the breadth of excellent care our team is able to provide for patients of all ages,” said Wendy Horton, chief operating officer for UVA Health. “We stand ready to care for Virginia’s families.”