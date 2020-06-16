Five UVA Children’s Specialties Nationally Ranked by U.S. News & World Report

Five UVA Children’s specialties are ranked among the top 50 nationally in the 2020-2021 U.S. News & World Report “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide.

The five ranked specialties:

“Providing high-quality, specialized care for our youngest patients requires a tremendous team,” said James Nataro, MD, PhD, MBA, chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at UVA.“I’m proud to see their commitment recognized nationally by U.S. News.”

The U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals guide evaluates which hospitals provide high-quality care for seriously ill children. Measures used to compile the rankings include patient outcomes, patient safety and a survey of pediatric specialists.

“I want to congratulate our team at UVA Children’s for earning these awards,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. “These national rankings highlight our commitment to providing the best care for children from across Virginia and the region, as well as our commitment to finding new and better ways to provide this essential care.”

About UVA Children’s

UVA Children’s Hospital provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties throughout Virginia. Located within UVA Medical Center, UVA Children’s includes 111 beds, a dedicated pediatric emergency department, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for infants and a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for children younger than 18. The Children’s Hospital Ambulatory Clinics at the Battle Building, which opened in 2014, provide integrated outpatient care in Charlottesville.