UVA adds two orthopedic surgeons to Culpeper clinic

University of Virginia Health System has hired two orthopedic surgeons who will work full-time at the newly opened UVA Orthopedics Culpeper to provide a range of specialized care, including sports medicine and joint replacements. Armin Harandi, MD

, and Elisabeth Robinson, MD, are now seeing patients at the clinic, located on the UVA Culpeper Hospital campus at 541 Sunset Lane, Suite 303, in Culpeper. 540.321.3120

Harandi is fellowship-trained in hip and knee joint replacement and orthopedic sports medicine. He will specialize in caring for patients needing joint replacements, as well as patients who need care for sports-related injuries.

Robinson is fellowship-trained in sports medicine. She will specialize in caring for patients with bone fractures as well as sports-related injuries of the foot and ankle, hip, shoulder, wrist and hand, elbow and knee. Robinson will also perform shoulder and knee joint replacements.

"Dr. Harandi and Dr. Robinson will make it easier for patients in the Culpeper area to access a wide range of expert orthopedic care," said Bobby Chhabra, MD, chair of UVA's Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Robinson and Harandi will be part of a team at UVA Orthopedics Culpeper that provides both general and specialized orthopedic care, including onsite prosthetics and orthotics services as well as partnering with physical therapists at UVA Culpeper Hospital and Powell Wellness Center to provide targeted therapies.

"This practice, along with other providers in our community, will allow us to offer our patients choices in comprehensive orthopedic services," said Greg Napps, CEO of UVA Culpeper Hospital. "We are pleased to have this new practice strengthen our orthopedic service line."

To make an appointment at UVA Orthopedics Culpeper, please call

.