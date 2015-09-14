UVA adding prenatal clinic in Culpeper

To make it easier for pregnant women in the Culpeper region to access specialty care, University of Virginia Health System has opened a new prenatal clinic. UVA Obstetrics and Gynecology Culpeper

One of 10 UVA primary and specialty care clinics throughout Culpeper and surrounding counties,

is located at 541 Sunset Lane, Suite 102.

Adding High-Risk Pregnancy Care

At UVA Obstetrics and Gynecology Culpeper, maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists from UVA work collaboratively with referring physicians in the community and region to provide care for women with high-risk pregnancies. Prenatal care is provided locally. 540.321.3002

Depending on the specific maternal or fetal condition being treated through the clinic, women will deliver their babies at either UVA Culpeper Hospital or UVA Medical Center, where the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and other advanced services are available for women and their babies. The clinic also plans to offer gynecological services as well as other specialty care for women in the future.

“Through our partnership with the community, UVA Obstetrics and Gynecology Culpeper will help women in Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties receive the specialty care they need closer to home,” said Jef Ferguson, MD, Professor and Chair of Obstetrics and Gynecology at UVA.

To make an appointment at the clinic, please call

.