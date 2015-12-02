UVA added to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation Care Center Network

The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation has selected University of Virginia Health System to join the foundation’s PFF Care Center Network. As part of the PFF Care Center Network, UVA will have access to a wealth of resources for both patients and caregivers and will collaborate with 39 other sites making up the Network across the country to advance the care of people living with pulmonary fibrosis (PF).

“We are honored that the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation has recognized the quality of our program and the expertise of our medical staff in treating patients with fibrotic lung disease,” said Borna Mehrad, MD, director of UVA’s Interstitial Lung Disease Program.

About pulmonary fibrosis

Pulmonary fibrosis (PF) is a class of over 200 individual illnesses that cause inflammation and scarring of the lungs. The development of the scar tissue is called fibrosis. As the lung tissue becomes damaged, the body’s organs don’t receive enough oxygen. In many cases, doctors can identify and treat the cause of the fibrosis. When the cause of the fibrosis is unknown, and certain criteria are met, the disease is called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Identifying the specific illness resulting in pulmonary fibrosis is critically important, because these illnesses differ dramatically in terms of treatment and prognosis.