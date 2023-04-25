U.S. News & World Report Ranks UVA School of Nursing Among Nation's Best

The University of Virginia School of Nursing has earned top rankings in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 Best Graduate Schools guide.

“Rankings like these are a reminder of the incredible work done every day by our faculty and our students,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at UVA. “I am excited to expand on our world-class educational and research programs over the next decade as outlined in our strategic plan, including through our exceptional School of Nursing, as part of our goal to be the nation’s top public academic health system.”

The UVA School of Nursing ranks:

14th in Master’s degree programs (7th among public institutions)

28th in Doctor of Nursing Practice programs (20th among public institutions)

UVA Provost Ian Baucom praised the School of Nursing for its skill in training the next generation of nurses. “Our faculty and students at the School of Nursing play important roles in both patient care and healthcare leadership,” he said. “These rankings highlight both the talent of our students as well as the dedication and teaching ability of our faculty to prepare our students to serve communities across Virginia and beyond.”

“Rankings only hint at the incredible work being done at our School to nurture skilled, compassionate, resilient clinicians,” said Marianne Baernholdt, PhD, MPH, RN, FAAN, dean of the UVA School of Nursing, “but, year after year, we are nevertheless proud of earning a consistent place among the nation’s top 2% of nursing graduate programs and being Virginia’s most highly ranked nursing program.”

U.S. News & World Report ranks nursing schools based on factors that include peer assessments, research funding, faculty resources and program selectivity.

U.S. News & World Report will be releasing rankings for medical schools, including the UVA School of Medicine, at a later date.