U.S. News & World Report Names UVA Health Children’s No. 1 Children's Hospital in Virginia

For the fifth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report has named UVA Health Children’s, part of UVA Health, the No. 1 children’s hospital in Virginia.



The news publication’s 2025-26 “Best Children’s Hospitals” guide ranks nine UVA Health Children’s specialties among the top 50 nationally, highlighting the full range of high-quality care provided by UVA Health Children’s pediatric specialists. The nine ranked specialties:



“These rankings for UVA Health Children’s and the specialized care provided to patients is a testament to our incredible team members who work so hard every day to serve our youngest patients and their families,” said Mitchell Rosner, MD, the University of Virginia’s executive vice president for health affairs and chief executive officer of UVA Health. “I am thrilled to see this team’s commitment to our patients recognized again by U.S. News.”

U.S. News & World Report’s Best Children’s Hospitals guide recognizes hospitals providing excellent care for children with the most serious or complex healthcare needs. Rankings criteria include patient outcomes, patient safety, and access to specialized clinics and programs, along with a national survey of pediatric specialists.

“As I work with our pediatric care providers, I am always impressed by both the superb care provided by our team, and the deep empathy and caring they exhibit toward our patients and families,” said Madhu Misra, MD, MPH, chair of UVA’s Department of Pediatrics and physician-in-chief for UVA Health Children’s. “I look forward to seeing our team care for even more patients and families in the years ahead, with the same high level of expertise and compassion that is so unique to them.”

UVA Health Children’s is continuing to expand its services to better meet the needs of patients from across Virginia and beyond. For instance, the UVA Health Children's Neurodevelopmental and Behavioral Health Clinic, created through a partnership with Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, opened in Albemarle County in December 2024. In April, health system leaders announced plans to expand the UVA Health Children’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit from 60 beds to 100 beds.

“I am looking forward to working alongside the team at UVA Health Children’s to ensure all the young patients that need our specialized care can receive it,” said Jason Lineen, MBA, interim chief of UVA Health Children’s and chief strategy officer for UVA Health. “The rankings from U.S. News & World Report highlight what an incredible resource our children’s hospital is for Virginia.”



About UVA Health Children’s

UVA Health Children’s provides primary and specialty care in more than 30 specialties throughout the commonwealth and beyond. Located within University Medical Center, UVA Health Children’s includes 122 beds, a pediatric emergency department, a Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for infants and a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit for children younger than 18. The UVA Health Children’s Ambulatory Clinics at the Battle Building, which opened in 2014, provide integrated outpatient care to families from throughout the region.