U.S. News & World Report Ranks UVA School of Medicine Among Nation’s Best

The University of Virginia School of Medicine has earned a top national ranking for its biomedical research in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023-2024 Best Graduate Schools guide.

The UVA School of Medicine ranks 11th among public schools of medicine for research.

“Research that leads to medical breakthroughs – such as focused ultrasound and the artificial pancreas – is vital to our mission of transforming health and inspiring hope for all Virginians and beyond,” said Melina R. Kibbe, MD, dean of the UVA School of Medicine. “I look forward to our work to build on these strengths in the years ahead to achieve our goal of being the nation’s best public academic health system.”

U.S. News & World Report ranks medical schools based on factors that include including peer assessments, research funding, medical student grades and MCAT scores, faculty resources and the selectivity of the programs.