University of Virginia Children’s Hospital and Kohl’s host free health education expo for children

What: Kohl’s Growing Up Healthy Expo is brought to the community by the University of Virginia Children’s Hospital and the Kohl’s Cares for Kids program. The UVA Children’s Fitness Clinic, along with other community partners, helped design the Kohl's Growing Up Healthy program that brings health education to 18 schools in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

At the expo, children will take part in nutrition games and learn about the Food Guide Pyramid and healthy portion sizes. The event is free and open to the public .

During the expo, Kohl’s will present the UVA Children’s Fitness Clinic with a check for $63,113 in continued support of the Kohl’s Growing Up Healthy Program in the Charlottesville area.

When: Saturday, March 31, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Members of the media are asked to arrive at 11 a.m. for the check presentation.

Where: Kohl’s at Hollymead Town Center, 396 Town Center Drive, Charlottesville, VA 22911

Media Opportunities:

Check presentation to UVA Children’s Fitness Center at 11 a.m. Interview Layla O’Leary, Outreach Coordinator for the UVA Children’s Fitness Clinic Interview Donna Russell, Charlottesville Kohl’s Store Manager