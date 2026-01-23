UVA Health University Medical Center Redesignated as Level I Trauma Center

The Virginia Department of Health has redesignated UVA Health University Medical Center as a Level I Adult Trauma Center. These centers offer the highest, most comprehensive trauma care and research programs available anywhere.

The three-year designation follows an in-person site visit this fall from a five-person VDH review team that included specialists in trauma surgery, emergency medicine and critical care nursing.

“We are fortunate to have a tremendous trauma team at University Medical Center that provides lifesaving care for patients across Virginia and beyond every day,” said Terrie Edwards, interim chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “This designation from the Virginia Department of Health reflects their around-the-clock commitment to our patients.”

Comprehensive trauma care that begins with an emergency response and continues through recovery and rehabilitation is always available at UVA Health University Medical Center. Along with board-certified trauma surgeons in general surgery and surgical critical care, the trauma team features surgical specialists in neurosurgery; orthopedics; heart and chest; vascular; skull and face; plastic surgery; hand; obstetrics and gynecology; ear, nose and throat; urology; and eyes.

UVA Health University Medical Center cares for thousands of patients each year from across Central and Western Virginia and beyond. Over the past four decades, more than 96% of injured patients who have been admitted to UVA Health University Medical Center’s trauma center have survived.

“For patients with serious injuries, our trauma team is a lifeline not just to survival but recovery,” said Kathy Baker, PhD, RN, NE-BC, FAAN, chief nursing officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “They do incredible work on a 24/7 basis, and they have truly earned this recognition from the Virginia Department of Health.”