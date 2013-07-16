U.S. News ‘Best Hospitals’ guide honors 10 UVA programs

Ten medical specialties at University of Virginia Health System are recognized in the 2013-2014 U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” guide. UVA’s Diabetes & Endocrinology program is ranked 35 th in this year’s guide, placing UVA among the 3 percent of U.S. hospitals with a nationally ranked program. Cancer

U.S. News highlighted nine additional UVA programs for ranking among the top 25 percent in their respective specialties:

Ear, Nose & Throat Gastroenterology & GI Surgery Gynecology Nephrology Neurology & Neurosurgery Orthopaedics Pulmonology Urology U.S. News

Health System leaders lauded the efforts of UVA staff to earn this recognition. “Thousands of employees at UVA Health System dedicate themselves on a daily basis to provide excellent care to our patients and their families,“ said R. Edward Howell, vice president and CEO of UVA Medical Center.

“Our physicians work tirelessly to provide high-quality patient care while they develop future treatment breakthroughs and train the next generation of physicians,” said Steven T. DeKosky, MD, vice president and dean of UVA School of Medicine.

The

rankings take into account a host of factors, including patient safety; patient outcomes; the use of advanced technology and procedures; nurse staffing; and accreditation and ratings from select outside groups. .S. News

More details about the U

“Best Hospitals” guide are available at health.usnews.com/best-hospitals .