Two additional UVA orthopedic surgeons join Culpeper clinic

University of Virginia Health System has added two orthopedic surgeons who will work at UVA Orthopedics Culpeper to provide care that includes spine surgery and pediatric orthopedics.

Haid Hassanzadeh, MD, and Mark Romness, MD, are now seeing patients at the clinic, located on the Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center campus at 541 Sunset Lane, Suite 303, in Culpeper. 540.321.3120

Hassanzadeh is fellowship-trained in spine surgery and pediatric spine surgery. He will specialize in caring for patients with herniated discs, scoliosis and kyphosis as well as spinal stenosis. He will also perform minimally invasive spine surgery and revision spine surgery.

Romness is fellowship-trained in pediatric orthopedic surgery. He will specialize in caring for children with cerebral palsy and spina bifida, gait abnormalities, lower extremity problems and trauma, and Osteogenesis imperfecta.

“Children who need orthopedic care, as well as patients with spinal conditions, will have more convenient access to expert care in Culpeper with the arrival of Dr. Hassanzadeh and Dr. Romness,” said Bobby Chhabra, MD, chair of UVA’s Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

Hassanzadeh and Romness will be part of a team at UVA Orthopedics Culpeper that provides both general and specialized orthopedic care, including onsite prosthetics and orthotics services. The UVA team also partners with physical therapists at Culpeper Medical Center and Powell Wellness Center to provide targeted therapies.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with UVA, increasing access in our community,” said Greg Napps, chief executive officer of Culpeper Medical Center. “Specialists, such as Drs. Romness and Hassanzadeh, allow us to provide the care you need when and where you need it.”

To make an appointment at UVA Orthopedics Culpeper, please call 540.321.3120

