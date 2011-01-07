Transitional Care Hospital accepting patients

The University of Virginia's Transitional Care Hospital was formally dedicated November 17. The hospital serves patients with complex medical conditions requiring longer stays than at a typical hospital. The average length of stay is expected to be 25 days.

The UVA Transitional Care Hospital is located at 2965 Ivy Road in the Northridge Medical Park. The hospital serves patients with serious medical conditions, including those requiring ventilators as well as patients preparing for and recovering from transplants. These patients can now access a highly skilled medical team in a specialized setting.

"The Transitional Care Hospital will meet a unique need for people from our community and beyond by providing care for patients with serious, long-term medical conditions," said University President Teresa A. Sullivan. "Patients will have access to the best clinical specialists and state-of-the-art technologies and services. This new hospital is an extension of the University's commitment to serve the public good."

A physician called a hospitalist coordinates care for each patient with a team of on-site medical professionals that includes nurses, respiratory therapists, speech pathologists and physical therapists. Patients also have access to the full range of specialty care and advanced technology available at UVA. The hospital's rooms are designed to enable family members to make long visits or spend the night with their loved ones while they receive care.

"The completion of this facility complements the wide range of services UVA provides to patients from across Virginia and beyond," said R. Edward Howell, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of the UVA Medical Center. "With services ranging from regional dialysis, to home health, to telemedicine, to rehabilitation and clinics throughout the region, UVA Health System is able to provide patients with the most complete range of medical care."

The Transitional Care Hospital is also home to the UVA Imaging Center at Northridge, which offers some of the most advanced outpatient imaging technology available in the area. Available technology includes a large-bore MRI, which provides high-quality imaging with a larger opening than standard MRIs to make the experience more comfortable for patients with claustrophobia. The imaging center is open to all patients, not just those receiving care at the Transitional Care Hospital.