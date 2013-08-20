Tony Bennett concert to benefit UVA Cancer Center, UVA School of Nursing

A portion of the proceeds from Tony Bennett’s Oct. 13 concert at the nTelos Wireless Pavilion in Charlottesville will benefit University of Virginia Cancer Center and the Compassionate Care Initiative at UVA School of Nursing .

There are two ways for concertgoers to support these UVA Health System programs:

A limited number of tickets – which includes premium seating and a pre-show reception – will be available for $200 each. The pre-show reception will begin at 5 p.m., with the concert following at 7 p.m. To purchase these premium tickets or for more information, call 434.243.GIVE (4483). Anyone purchasing other tickets for the show online will have the opportunity to make a donation when paying for the tickets at checkout. Online ticket sales will begin Friday, Aug. 23.

"Having a bright light like Tony Bennett offer support for these important initiatives at UVA means the world to the School of Nursing," said Dorrie K. Fontaine, the Sadie Heath Cabaniss Professor of Nursing, dean of the School since 2008, and founder of UVA's Compassionate Care Initiative. "His attention to our cause will enable us to bolster the resilience of nurses and nursing students alike through programs, curricula and Medical Center workshops - and that means stronger, safer, and more empathic care for patients."

About UVA Cancer Center UVA Cancer Center is accredited by the Commission on Cancer and is one of 67 National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer centers in the U.S. for its work in cancer research, prevention, detection and treatment. UVA Cancer Center provides comprehensive, world-class cancer treatment in an environment of caring for patients across Virginia, led by doctors who have been honored by publications such as Best Doctors in America® and America’s Top Doctors®.

About the Compassionate Care Initiative at UVA School of Nursing UVA School of Nursing’s Compassionate Care Initiative was established in 2009 to train nurses, physicians, and other healthcare practitioners in providing optimal care for patients at the end of life and their families. Today, the Compassionate Care Initiative has expanded its focus and also provides training for students and professionals across the healthcare spectrum in mindfulness and other self-care practices that promote resiliency, enabling them to avoid burnout and provide better, more compassionate and higher-quality care to their patients.