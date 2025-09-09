Teresa L. Edwards to Serve as Interim CEO of UVA Health University Medical Center

A veteran healthcare executive with a long, successful history of overseeing major hospital operations has been appointed interim chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center.

Teresa L. Edwards, MHA, FACHE, will take the medical center reins from Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, FACHE, who has departed UVA Health to become a senior vice president and president of adult care services at UCSF Health.

Edwards brings a proven track record of innovation and effective leadership that stretches back decades. She has vast experience accomplishing health system goals, executing strategic plans, and nurturing talent while improving patient care and enhancing the patient experience.

“We are delighted to welcome Teresa Edwards to our organization,” said Mitchell Rosner, MD, interim executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “Terrie brings her energy, expertise, and experience to UVA Health and will lead a team dedicated to our community and to the highest quality of patient care and safety.”

Edwards spent many years at Sentara Health, most recently as senior vice president and regional president of its Eastern Division. In that role, she oversaw five hospitals, where she successfully scaled operations to meet increased patient demand, while also investing in team member development, care delivery, and innovation. During her tenure, she strengthened the hospitals’ supply chain, implemented the division’s first regional market plan, improved financial performance and developed a replacement medical campus in Elizabeth City, N.C.

Edwards also acted as interim president for acute and post-acute care delivery across the Sentara system between 2023 and 2024. During this time, she was responsible for all acute care (short-term care, such as for injuries or for urgent medical conditions) at 12 hospitals, as well as post-acute care, including home care, enterprise pharmacy, hospice, and three inpatient rehabilitation units.

From 2016 to 2020, Edwards served as corporate vice president for Sentara’s Peninsula Region in Virginia. Her responsibilities included the Sentara Williamsburg, Sentara CarePlex, and Sentara Obici hospitals, as well as campuses in Port Warwick, Belle Harbour, and Gloucester. She also led the long-term care division, with 750 licensed beds at seven long-term care facilities and two assisted-living facilities.

During her time as president of Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk, from 2008 to 2016, Edwards oversaw a $129 million renovation, improved patient safety and reduced how long patients needed to stay in the hospital, all while increasing employee satisfaction and improving customer service.

Prior to joining Sentara, Edwards was an executive vice president and administrator at Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center in Richmond.

Edwards also served with distinction in a host of other jobs after receiving her master’s degree in health administration from Virginia Commonwealth University. She has founded her own company, Edwards Executive Compass, to provide executive coaching and consulting services.

“Serving as interim CEO of UVA Health’s University Medical Center is a hugely exciting opportunity,” Edwards said. “I look forward to working with all the team members to build on the exceptional patient care UVA Health already offers for patients across Virginia and beyond.”

Edwards will begin in the role Sept. 15, 2025.