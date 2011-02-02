TAXPAYERS CAN NOW DESIGNATE DONATIONS FOR CANCER RESEARCH IN VIRGINIA

Citizens who want to provide more support to funding cancer research in Virginia may now do so on their 2006 income tax forms.

The University of Virginia Cancer Center and Virginia Commonwealth University Massey Cancer Center will split proceeds from the commonwealth's Voluntary Contribution Program. These are the only two cancer centers in Virginia to have earned prestigious designations from the National Cancer Institute (NCI) based on the caliber of their research programs. Nationwide, just 61 of some 1,500 cancer centers hold an NCI designation.

Delegate Franklin Hall (Richmond), presented and proposed the amendment to the Code of Virginia to make cancer research part of the program. "One out of every two men and one out of every three women will have cancer in their lifetime, but by supporting cancer research, we will also see cures in our lifetime," said Hall.

"Federal funding for cancer research has decreased for the first time in decades, so the need for private philanthropy is stronger than ever," said Gordon D. Ginder, MD, director of the VCU Massey Cancer Center. "Cancer research in Virginia is a public-private partnership, and every dollar counts toward developing new treatments, preventions and cures."

"So much promise and hope is just around the corner, and it's a very exciting time for cancer research," said Michael J. Weber, PhD, director of the UVa Cancer Center. "We have a real opportunity to ease the suffering and death caused by cancer, and it's critical that we maintain our momentum."

Instructions for Tax Filers:

Using 2006 Virginia Resident Form 760 for individual tax returns, reference line 28 regarding adjustments and contributions. Virginia Schedule ADJ (Form 760-ADJ) must be attached in order to specify making a voluntary contribution to the Cancer Centers. On Form 760-ADJ, line 24a, specify No. 88 (from the qualifying organizations list). Enter the total amount to contribute on line 26.

Tax filers may have any amount of their refund check directed toward cancer research. If they are paying taxes, they may include an extra amount in their check to go toward cancer research. All funds will be split equally between the VCU and UVa cancer centers.

About the Cancer Centers:

The VCU Massey Cancer Center in Richmond, Va., and the UVa Cancer Center in Charlottesville, Va., are two of 61 National Cancer Institute-designated institutions that lead and shape America's cancer research efforts. Working to help patients with all types of cancers, these centers conduct basic, translational and clinical cancer research, provide state-of-the-art treatments and clinical trials, and promote cancer prevention and education. The centers also provide comprehensive medical education, residency and specialty training in cancer specialties and subspecialties. They are the only two NCI-designated cancer centers in Virginia.