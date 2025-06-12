UVA HEALTH PRINCE WILLIAM RECEIVES DONATION FROM SAFFORD BROWN SUBARU

MANASSAS, VA – June 12, 2025 - Safford Brown Subaru of Manassas joined hands with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) in a compassionate endeavor, delivering care kits to patients undergoing cancer treatment at UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. The donations comprised 80 blankets and 10 patient care kits, each adorned with heartfelt handwritten messages of hope. This gesture was part of the esteemed Subaru Loves to Care® initiative, a nationwide effort dedicated to offering solace and support to individuals and families affected by blood cancer. Notably, this marks the tenth consecutive year of Subaru of America's collaboration with LLS in providing these essential care packages.

According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (2024), every three minutes, a new patient in the U.S. is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma. The treatment and rehabilitation process can often be long and arduous, leaving patients feeling cold, confined, and in a weakened state. The donation of blankets, socks, collapsible water bottles, colored pencils, pillowcase, stress box, and messages of encouragement is just one way Safford Brown Subaru and The LLS are committed to supporting the health and well-being of the Prince William community.

“We are truly appreciative of Safford Brown Subaru’s steadfast support and compassion for our patients,” said Mike Barkema, Assistant Vice President, UVA Health Prince William Medical Center. “Their generous donation of blankets and care kits—accompanied by thoughtful messages from both their team and customers—makes a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve. Their partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society continues to demonstrate a deep and genuine commitment to uplifting our community and supporting individuals and families affected by blood cancer.”

“At Safford Brown Subaru, our entire team is dedicated to supporting the community we proudly serve,” said Drew Huttner, General Manager of Safford Brown Subaru. “Having the opportunity to donate patient care kits in partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is truly meaningful. It’s an honor to help lift the spirits of our neighbors during such difficult times. We’re proud to be part of this nationwide effort to bring comfort and hope to more than 500,000 patients and their families.”

“The UVA Community Health Foundation is deeply grateful for the annual Subaru Loves to Care contributions over the last decade. This support greatly benefits the needs of our cancer patients at Prince William Medical Center and UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville,” said Felicia Blow, Executive Director, UVA Community Health Foundation.

This marks the tenth year Safford Brown Subaru of Manassas has donated to the patients of UVA Health Prince William Medical Center, as part of their year-round commitment to the local community. Safford Brown Subaru is one of more than 630 national Subaru retailers across the country working with LLS to help support families and children impacted by blood cancer.

To learn more about the Subaru Loves to Care initiative, for more information please visit www.subaru.com/care.