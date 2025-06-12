UVA HEALTH CULPEPER RECEIVES DONATION FROM REYNOLDS SUBARU

CULPEPER, VA – June 13, 2025 – UVA Health Cancer Care, part of Culpeper Medical Center, received patient care kits from Reynolds Subaru of Orange as part of the initiative Subaru Loves to Care® initiative, a nationwide partnership with the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS), dedicated to offering comfort and support to individuals and families affected by blood cancer.

The Subaru team members brought close to 80 plush blankets and 30 patient care kits. The kits contained handwritten messages of hopes and included coloring books, colored pencils, and stress balls. As gifts for the UVA Health staff, they included tote bags and water bottles as personal gifts for their hard work and dedication to their patients.

According to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (2024), every three minutes, a new patient in the U.S. is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, or myeloma. The treatment and rehabilitation process can often be long and arduous, leaving patients feeling cold, confined, and in a weakened state. The donation of blankets, hand lotion, lip balm, eye masks, games, and messages of encouragement is just one way Reynolds Subaru and The LLS are committed to supporting the health and well-being of the Culpeper community. By delivering these care kits with messages of hope, Reynolds Subaru offers tangible support to uplift patients during their treatment.

“We are sincerely grateful for the continued generosity of Reynolds Subaru of Orange,” said Donna Staton, Chief Operating Officer, UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center. “Their thoughtful donation of care kits and blankets—paired with messages of encouragement from their staff and customers—brings comfort and hope to patients during a very vulnerable time. Their collaboration with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is a testament to their ongoing dedication to the health and well-being of our community.”

“At Reynolds Subaru of Orange, our commitment to the community runs deep,” said Jacqueline Snow, Sales Executive at the dealership. “For more than 86 years, we've proudly called this community home—and many of our team members are lifelong residents. Supporting the cancer care center is especially meaningful to us, as cancer has impacted so many of our families and friends. This event gives us the opportunity to show our support in a tangible way and reaffirm our dedication to compassion, care, and standing by our neighbors during life’s most difficult moments.”

“The UVA Community Health Foundation is deeply grateful for the annual Subaru Loves to Care contributions over the last decade. This support greatly benefits the needs of our patients undergoing cancer care treatment at our Cancer Care clinic at Culpeper Medical Center,” said Felicia Blow, Executive Director, UVA Community Health Foundation.

Throughout June, over 630 participating Subaru retailers across the country will share hope by delivering blankets and personal messages to cancer patients in local hospitals. This marks the 10th year that Subaru has partnered with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) for the initiative. As part of their year-round commitment to the local community, Reynolds Subaru is one of the retailers working with LLS to help support families and children impacted by blood cancer. To learn more about the Subaru Loves to Care initiative, for more information please visit Subaru Loves to Care.