New RAND Study Shows U.S. Poison Centers Save the Nation Billions Each Year

United States poison centers – including those based at UVA Health and VCU Health – save $3.1 billion every year in medical costs and lost productivity, according to a new independent study released by America’s Poison Centers®.

Conducted by RAND, the report confirms that poison centers provide substantial economic and societal benefits for communities across the country. Across Virginia, the VCU Health Virginia Poison Center and UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center responded to more than 53,000 calls in 2025 for potential poison exposures. More than 85% of the calls from patients and families were managed without requiring a visit to a healthcare facility. Along with 24/7 support to respond to potential poison exposures through their dedicated call centers, both poison centers also work to prevent poisonings and improve care through educational efforts for the public and healthcare professionals.

“Poison centers like those that serve Virginia are a cost-effective way to keep our neighbors safe and well-informed about potential poisoning hazards,” said Christopher Holstege, MD, director of the Blue Ridge Poison Center. “Our teams are always available to protect the health of our fellow Virginians if they may have been exposed to a poisonous substance of any kind.”