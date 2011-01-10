Stroke doctor hopes to repeat double win in race that will benefit UVA Stroke Center

When the starting gun sounds for the 2009 Walking for My Life race on September 19, Karen C. Johnston, M.D., will be looking to repeat her double win from last year. Besides being first woman to cross the finish line with a time of 28:32:00, Johnston later accepted the event's $5,000 in proceeds in her role as chair of the Neurology Department and member of the Primary Stroke Center team at the University of Virginia Health System.

Sponsored by Faith Christian Center International, this year's race will again benefit the UVA Primary Stroke Center. Starting time is 8:30 a.m. at Newcomb Hall on Grounds at UVA. Along with Johnston, several other members of UVA's stroke team will participate in the race.

"This event should be a ton of fun for everyone and will be a great opportunity for community fellowship, exercise and fundraising," Johnston says. "I'm honored by the grassroots support shown by the Walk for My Life organizers and race participants. Their generosity directly impacts our work, helping us advance stroke care and research and bring new hope to our patients and their families."