Seven UVA specialties honored by U.S. News & World Report

Seven medical specialties at the University of Virginia Health System are ranked in the 21st annual survey of "Best Hospitals" from U.S. News & World Report . The listings appear in the magazine's August issue and can be found online at www.usnews.com/besthospitals.

UVA specialties ranked in this year's guide are: diabetes and endocrinology (11); ear, nose and throat (26); urology (31); cancer (32); gastroenterology (33); gynecology (37); and neurology and neurosurgery (41).

"We are honored to have medical specialties continually ranked among the best in the nation by our peers and U.S. News' measures of excellence. UVA Health System is committed to providing outstanding healthcare to our patients and the communities we serve," said R. Edward Howell, vice president and chief executive officer of the UVA Medical Center.

According to U.S. News , only 152 medical centers out of 4,852 nationwide are ranked in one or more of the 16 specialties in this year's "Best Hospitals." Ranked hospitals tend to offer more advanced treatments, offer more types of medical technology considered important in a high-quality medical facility, use new research in patient care and conduct more research that gives patients better options in their treatment.

"Our patients and their families place a sacred trust in our faculty and staff to provide them with the highest quality medical care. At the University of Virginia Health System, we are committed to providing innovative treatments and compassionate care to all patients, and that is the standard by which we seek to be measured," said Steven T. DeKosky, MD, vice president and dean of the UVA School of Medicine.

Most ranked institutions follow and pioneer new treatment guidelines, according to the U.S. News website. They also conduct bench-to-bedside research and employ the latest advances in imaging, surgical devices, and other technologies.