Seeking better cancer care and more jobs through research partnerships

To speed the development of and access to breakthrough cancer treatments for Virginians, the University of Virginia Cancer Center is seeking Virginia-based companies to partner with UVA cancer researchers and apply for funding through the UVA Cancer Center Technology Partnership Initiative. UVA Innovation

The initiative’s goal is to improve cancer care either by helping UVA cancer researchers turn their discoveries into new treatments or spark new treatment breakthroughs by teaming researchers with Virginia technology or biotechnology companies. Interested Virginia based companies seeking an opportunity to partner with UVA researchers are encouraged to apply.

"UVA is dedicated to advancing discovery through collaborations with local industry," says W. Mark Crowell, Executive Director of

and Associate Vice President for Research at UVA.

Forming partnerships of Virginia companies and researchers could not only give state residents quicker access to new treatments, it could also create new job opportunities within the state, says Michael J. Weber, PhD, Director of the UVA Cancer Center.

“By keeping the research and development in Virginia, we will be able to have a significant impact on the health both of our people and our economy,” he says.

Up to five partnerships are planned to be funded and awards will likely range from $50,000 to $150,000. Letters of intent are due to the UVA Cancer Center by April 1, and full applications are due by May 15. For more information on how to apply and for additional details on the program, please visit the application website.