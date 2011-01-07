Robert P. Wilder, MD, FACSM, to chair Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation

Steven T. DeKosky, MD, Vice President and Dean of the University of Virginia School of Medicine , recently announced the appointment of Robert P. Wilder, MD, FACSM, to the position of Chair of the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation . Dr. Wilder, the Harrison Distinguished Associate Professor of PM&R, has served as interim chair of the department since June 2009.

"During this past year as interim chair, Dr. Wilder worked with the department faculty on the development of the residency education program and contributed to the opening of the multidisciplinary Spine Center at UVA," said DeKosky. "He has set an exciting vision for the department and I look forward to working with him as the department continues its growth to support a growing patient population."

Dr. Wilder is a leader in sports medicine education and patient care. He is recognized for his expertise in the treatment of running injuries and in 1999 established the Runner's Clinic at UVA, the region's only specialty clinic focusing specifically on the diagnosis and treatment of running related injuries. His research interests include the physiological and training effects of deep water running for athletes. Dr. Wilder has served as team physician for numerous programs on the high school, collegiate and professional levels, including the Dallas Burn of Major League Soccer. He is currently a consultant physician for UVA Athletics and head team physician for the Ragged Mountain Racing Olympic Development Team.

"I am honored to have been chosen lead the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. I look forward to strengthening our research and physician education efforts while continuing our outstanding clinical work," Wilder said.

Dr. Wilder received his MD from the UVA School of Medicine. He completed his residency at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and a fellowship in Primary Care Sports Medicine at the Nirschl Orthopedic Sports Medicine Clinic and the Virginia Sports Medicine Institute. From 1993 to 1998 he practiced at the Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas where he was director of Sports Rehabilitation and Medical Director of the Runner's Clinic at the Tom Landry Sports Medicine and Research Center. In 1998 he joined the faculty of the Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation at UVA.

Dr. Wilder has authored more than 30 articles in peer reviewed journals and authored more than 30 book chapters. He is editor of five sports medicine textbooks including the Textbook of Running Medicine. Dr. Wilder serves as a reviewer for Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise , the Journal of Sports Medicine , and the American Journal of Sports Medicine .

Dr. Wilder has been recognized by the American Academy of Physical Medicine of Rehabilitation with the 2010 PASSOR Legacy Award given to a member who has made significant clinical and education contributions to musculoskeletal medicine. He also received the 2010 Lifetime Service Award from the Charlottesville Track Club.