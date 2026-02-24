Reid Adams, MD, Named Inaugural UVA Health Chief Medical Officer

Reid Adams, MD, who has served as UVA Health University Medical Center’s chief medical officer since April 2020, has been named the inaugural chief medical officer for UVA Health. In his new role, Adams will serve as the senior physician for the entire health system, which includes four hospitals across Charlottesville, Culpeper and Northern Virginia, along with a statewide network of outpatient clinics. Adams will begin his new role March 1.

As UVA Health’s chief medical officer, Adams will work with the chief executive officers of University Medical Center and UVA Community Health to develop systemwide patient-care initiatives, conduct workforce planning and integrate patient care across all four UVA Health hospitals. He also will work closely with senior leaders across UVA Health to develop new patient-care programs to serve patients from across Virginia and beyond.

“As we continue to make strong progress in implementing our 10-year strategic plan, our structure will continue to evolve to align with our long-term vision and priorities, which include thoughtful growth to increase patient access and sustain high-quality patient care,” said Mitch Rosner, MD, MACP, FRCP, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at the University of Virginia. “We also need to ensure that we have the best leaders in place to help skillfully navigate and guide our path. That’s why I’m excited that Dr. Adams will bring his leadership skills and deep experience at UVA Health to help us best serve patients around Virginia.”

In his role as University Medical Center’s chief medical officer, Adams has overseen medical staff, ensured high-quality patient care and provided leadership oversight for the cardiology, neurosciences, oncology and transplant service lines. Adams received his undergraduate and medical degrees from UVA, completed a surgical residency at University Medical Center, and completed his fellowship training at the University of Toronto in Hepatobiliary, Pancreatic and Transplant Surgery before joining the UVA School of Medicine faculty in 1995.

Adams’ national leadership roles have included serving as president of the Society for Clinical Surgery and the Americas Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association. As a patient-care provider at UVA Health, he established the Liver, Pancreatic, and Biliary Surgery Program and the Gastrointestinal Oncology Program, under which a pancreatic cancer screening program was developed for high-risk patients and new treatment options for pancreatic cancer.

“I am truly honored to take on this new role for the health system,” Adams said. “I have proudly been a part of the UVA community since 1979, and I look forward to continuing to serve the University and the patients we care for in the years ahead.”

Paul Helgerson, MD, University Medical Center’s associate chief medical officer and the UVA Department of Medicine’s vice chair for inpatient affairs, will serve as University Medical Center’s interim chief medical officer while a national search is conducted to fill the role permanently.