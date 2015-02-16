Public notice: Magnet Recognition Program® Site Visit

University of Virginia Health System has applied to the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) for the prestigious designation of Magnet. The Magnet designation recognizes excellence in nursing services. Patients, family members, staff, and interested parties who would like to provide comments are encouraged to do so. Anyone may send comments via email, fax and direct mail. All phone comments to the Magnet Program Office must be followed up in writing . Your comments are confidential and never shared with the facility. If you choose, your comments may be anonymous, but must be in writing . Your comments must be received by Friday, March 20, 2015.

Address : American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), Magnet Recognition Program Office, 8515 Georgia Ave., Suite 400, Silver Spring, MD 20910-3492 Fax : 301.628.5217 Email : [email protected] Phone : 866.588.3301 (toll free)