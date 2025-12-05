Free Book on Poisonous Mushrooms in Virginia Available for Download

To help keep Virginians safe, a free reference guide to poisonous mushrooms found in Virginia is now available as a downloadable book.

The Claudius Project - Poisonous Mushrooms in Virginia includes color photographs of the most significant poisonous mushrooms seen across the Commonwealth and is written to be an easily read resource for parents, educators, healthcare providers and anyone who forages for mushrooms. The book is named for the Roman emperor Claudius, who was famously poisoned by mushrooms in 54 AD.

The book is a collaboration between the Virginia Master Naturalists – a statewide volunteer corps providing education, outreach and service dedicated to the beneficial management of natural resources and natural areas within their communities – UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center and the University of Virginia School of Medicine’s Division of Medical Toxicology.

The writeup of each poisonous mushrooms includes a photo and description of the mushroom, where it is likely to be found, what makes it poisonous, potential symptoms if consumed and possible mushroom look-alikes.

The Claudius Project is now available for download at https://med.virginia.edu/brpc/the-learning-center/the-claudius-project/. It joins two companion books also available as free downloads:

The Cleopatra Project, which details poisonous and venomous animals in Virginia,is available at med.virginia.edu/brpc/the-learning-center/the-cleopatra-project/.

The Socrates Project, which describes the 25 poisonous plants that grow in the wild in Virginia, is available at med.virginia.edu/brpc/socrates.

For medical advice if you have consumed a poisonous mushroom or any other toxin, call the Blue Ridge Poison Center’s confidential hotline – which is staffed 24/7 throughout the year – at 800.222.1222.