UVA Health Orthopedics Rated Among Nation’s Best

Becker’s Hospital Review’s has honored UVA Health Orthopedics in Charlottesville on the national health publication’s 2025 list of 100 hospitals and health systems with great orthopedic programs.

“These leading programs and institutes are devoted to providing comprehensive, compassionate care for patients with musculoskeletal injuries and conditions,” the national healthcare publication’s editors wrote in their introduction to the list. “Treating thousands of patients each year, these expert teams not only deliver exceptional clinical outcomes but also drive progress through innovative research and cutting-edge orthopedic technologies.”

Becker’s describes UVA Health Orthopedics as “a national leader in comprehensive musculoskeletal care,” performing more than 10,000 orthopedic surgeries and seeing more than 150,000 patient visits each year.

“UVA Health surgeons perform complex procedures such as robotic-assisted total joint replacements, motion-preserving spine surgery and cutting-edge regenerative medicine applications for rotator cuff repair,” the publication’s editors wrote. “UVA Health offers nationally ranked pediatric orthopedics, premier geriatric fracture care and leadership in orthopedic innovation.”

Efforts to advance care are backed by funding from the National Institutes of Health and federal Department of Defense funding, Becker’s notes, and include research into tissue regeneration and biomaterials along with clinical trials for arthritis, bone healing and infection prevention.

“Even as they provide the highest-quality care to all their patients, the team at UVA Health Orthopedics works to develop breakthrough treatments to serve future generations,” said Mitchell Rosner, MD, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and the University of Virginia’s executive vice president for health affairs. “They are very much deserving of this national award.”

Becker’s highlighted the UVA Health Orthopedic Center as “one of only a few centers of its kind on the East Coast,” bringing together UVA Health’s outpatient orthopedic care in one place. Conveniently located on Ivy Road in Charlottesville just off U.S. 29 and Interstate 64, the center includes an outpatient surgery center, prosthetics and orthotics, imaging and physical therapy together with comprehensive clinic offerings that include same-day injury care.

“Working from our state-of-the-art base at UVA Health Orthopedic Center Ivy Road, our team is proud to provide excellent care to student-athletes at the University of Virginia and James Madison University as well as patients across Virginia and beyond,” said Bobby Chhabra, MD, chair of the UVA Department of Orthopaedic Surgery. “I am thrilled that our team’s commitment to providing the best care for every patient has been recognized by Becker’s.”

UVA Health also provides comprehensive orthopedic care at both its Culpeper and Northern Virginia campuses, including advanced treatment for shoulder, hip and knee conditions as well as spine care supported by minimally invasive robotic technology at each location. Haymarket Medical Center introduced a state-of-the-art orthopedic surgical robot in October 2025. These programs provide a robust outpatient experience that supports patients close to home throughout their pre- and post-operative journey.