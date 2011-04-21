Organ donor registration drive April 26 at UVA Medical Center

More than 110,000 Americans – including more than 2,800 Virginians – are awaiting an organ transplant, according to LifeNet Health, the agency that coordinates organ and tissue transplants in Virginia. University of Virginia Health System

To commemorate National Donate Life Month and help reduce wait times for transplants, the

and LifeNet Health are teaming up from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, for an organ donor registration drive at the UVA Medical Center’s main cafeteria. A LifeNet Health representative will have donor registration forms available for anyone interested in becoming an organ donor. Virginians can also register to become an organ donor by visiting www.donatelifevirginia.org . Transplant Division

The number of organ donors in the United States is declining, says transplant surgeon Kenneth Brayman, MD, PhD, Chief of the

at UVA Health System. UVA performs approximately 225 transplant procedures per year for patients needing a new heart, liver, lung, kidney or pancreas. While it’s unclear why organ donations are declining, Brayman says, the impact is clear.

“There’s a huge discrepancy between the number of people who need organs and the number of donors,” he says. “The waiting time for transplants has increased.”

