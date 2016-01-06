Novant Health and UVA Health System close on partnership

On Jan. 1, Novant Health and the University of Virginia Health System closed on the formation of a new regional partnership for Virginia. The name of the new health system is Novant Health UVA Health System.

Under the agreement, Novant Health’s Virginia operations – including Novant Health Haymarket Medical Center, Novant Health Prince William Medical Center, Novant Health Caton Merchant House, Novant Health Cancer Center and Novant Health physician clinics – will join UVA Culpeper Hospital to form the regional health system.

The Novant Health UVA Health System facility names will be:

Novant Health UVA Health System Cancer Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Caton Merchant House

Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Haymarket Medical Center

Novant Health UVA Health System Prince William Medical Center

Melissa Robson, president of Novant Health’s Northern Virginia market, will serve as CEO for the regional health system. Greg Napps will remain as the CEO of Culpeper Hospital, Bebe Holt will remain as president of Prince William Medical Center and Don Sedgley will remain as president of Haymarket Medical Center.

The partnership brings strong benefits to Northern Virginia communities, said leaders from the two health systems.

“We believe this partnership will enable us to provide remarkable care in an efficient manner,” Robson said. “The partnership means that patients in Northern Virginia will be able to connect with UVA Health System’s strong subspecialty care and clinical trials, while benefiting from Novant Health’s experience with increasing access to care when and where patients need it.”

“Through our partnership with Novant Health, we will provide patients throughout Northern Virginia with an integrated, specialized and high-quality network of care close to home,” said Dr. Richard P. Shannon, executive vice president for health affairs, UVA Health System.

Novant Health physician practices in the Northern Virginia area will also become part of the regional health system. For example, Novant Health Bull Run Family Medicine will become Novant Health UVA Health System Bull Run Family Medicine.

Novant Health has 60 percent ownership and UVA Health System has 40 percent ownership of the joint operating company that will oversee the regional health system. Under the agreement, each of the hospitals in the regional health system will continue to directly employ all existing staff. UVA and Novant Health will honor existing commitments made to their respective entities prior to this agreement. For Culpeper Hospital, this includes investing $45 million in the hospital and related healthcare enhancements.

About Novant Health

Novant Health is a four-state integrated network of physician clinics, outpatient centers and hospitals that delivers a seamless and convenient healthcare experience to our communities. The Novant Health network consists of more than 1,200 physicians and 25,000 team members who make healthcare remarkable at nearly 500 locations, including 13 medical centers and hundreds of outpatient facilities and physician clinics. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Novant Health is committed to making healthcare remarkable for patients and communities, serving more than 4 million patients annually. In 2014, Novant Health provided more than $639 million in community benefit, including charity care and services. Novant Health is ranked as one of the nation’s top 20 integrated delivery networks by IMS Health.

For more information, please visit our website at NovantHealth.org. You can also follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

About UVA Health System

UVA Health System is an academic health system that includes a 612-bed hospital, the UVA School of Medicine, a level I trauma center, nationally recognized cancer and heart centers and primary and specialty clinics throughout Central Virginia. UVA is recognized for excellence by U.S. News & World Report, Best Doctors in America and America's Top Doctors.

UVA Culpeper Hospital is a 70-bed licensed hospital accredited by the Joint Commission. Its mission is to help people achieve and maintain optimal health by providing the best possible healthcare services.