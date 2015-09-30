Newsweek’s ‘Top Cancer Doctors 2015’ list features 16 UVA physicians

Sixteen University of Virginia Cancer Center physicians were named to Newsweek’s “Top Cancer Doctors 2015” listing. ®

Newsweek developed the list in partnership with Castle Connolly Medical LTD, which publishes America’s Top Doctors

. According to Newsweek’s website, a Castle Connolly team led by physicians reviewed nearly 100,000 nominations, then talked with hospital leaders and cancer specialists to develop the list of top cancer doctors.

“This national honor for our physicians not only recognizes the excellent care they provide their patients, but the comprehensive, specialized care provided to patients at UVA Cancer Center,” said Thomas P. Loughran Jr., MD, UVA Cancer Center’s director.

The UVA physicians honored by Newsweek and Castle Connolly are listed below in alphabetical order.

Reid Adams, MD, Surgical Oncology

Christiana Brenin, MD, Medical Oncology

Robert Dreicer, MD, Medical Oncology

Linda Duska, MD, Gynecologic Oncology

William Grosh, MD, Medical Oncology & Endocrinology

Ziv Haskal, MD, Vascular & Interventional Radiology

James Larner, MD, Radiation Oncology

Christine Lau, MD, Thoracic Surgery

Paul Levine, MD, Otolaryngology – Head & Neck Surgery

Stacey Mills, MD, Pathology

Susan Modesitt, MD, Gynecologic Oncology

Mark Russell, MD, Dermatology

David Schiff, MD, Neuro-Oncology

Mark Shaffrey, MD, Neurological Surgery

Craig Slingluff Jr., MD, Surgical Oncology

Michael Williams, MD, Hematologic Oncology

About UVA Cancer Center

UVA Cancer Center is accredited by the Commission on Cancer and is one of 69 National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated cancer centers in the U.S. for its work in cancer research, prevention, detection and treatment. UVA Cancer Center provides comprehensive, world-class cancer treatment in an environment of caring for patients across Virginia and the mid-Atlantic, led by doctors who have been honored by publications such as Best Doctors in America®.