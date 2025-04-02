Newsweek Ranks UVA Health University Medical Center No. 1 in Virginia

UVA Health University Medical Center ranks as the No. 1 hospital in Virginia and among the top 50 hospitals nationally in Newsweek’s “World’s Best Hospitals 2025” guide.

The newsmagazine rates UVA as the No. 49 hospital in the United States.

“These rankings showcase the hospitals that are setting the standard for medical excellence, innovation and patient-centered care on a global scale,” said Alexis Kayser, health care editor at Newsweek. “We’re proud to highlight the hospitals making a tangible impact on patient well-being and advancing the future of medicine.”

Mitchell H. Rosner, MD, the University of Virginia’s acting executive vice president for health affairs, said the rankings reflect the hard work of UVA Health’s team members to provide extraordinary patient care. “Every day, our team embraces our mission of transforming health and inspiring hope for all Virginians and beyond,” he said. “Our team is committed to the well-being of all the communities we serve, and this honor is a sign of that commitment.”

Newsweek’s ratings criteria include a survey of tens of thousands of medical experts in 30 countries, results from patient-satisfaction surveys, hospital quality metrics and patient-reported outcomes.

“I’m honored to see the incredible compassion and high-quality care our team provides to all of patients and their families,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, UVA Health University Medical Center’s chief executive officer. “This ranking from Newsweek highlights the dedication of all of our team members to providing the very best care to all our patients.”