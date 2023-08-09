Newsweek Ranks UVA Health University Medical Center No. 1 Cancer Hospital in Virginia, Top 50 Nationally

Newsweek has ranked UVA Health University Medical Center as the No. 1 cancer hospital in Virginia and No. 50 in the United States on its “America’s Best Cancer Hospitals 2023” list.

The news publication’s rankings are based on a national survey of healthcare professionals with a background in cancer care, results from patient experience surveys and hospital quality metrics, which Newsweek said include “infection prevention, timely and effective care, cancer outcomes, breast cancer screening and patient satisfaction.”

“Our teams at UVA Health provide outstanding service, and I am deeply grateful for their skill and compassion in caring for our patients,” said K. Craig Kent, MD, UVA Health’s chief executive officer and the University of Virginia’s executive vice president for health affairs. “Seeking new ways to expand access to cancer care for patients across Virginia and beyond – as well as expanding our translational research that makes that care possible – is an integral part of our 10-year strategic plan.”

Patients at UVA Health University Medical Center benefit from the research and patient-care skill of UVA Cancer Center, which is one of only 54 cancer centers in the country designated a comprehensive cancer center by the National Cancer Institute. Cancer centers that earn this honor are recognized for their innovative research, groundbreaking clinical trials and highly specialized patient care.

“At UVA Cancer Center, we strive to provide the best care for patients – including precision medicine and immunotherapy such as CAR T-cell therapy – as our researchers seek new and better ways to provide that care,” said Thomas P. Loughran Jr., UVA Cancer Center’s director. “This honor from Newsweek is a reflection of our team’s work to continually advance cancer care.”