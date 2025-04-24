Newsweek Names UVA Health University Medical Center Among Nation’s Best Weight-Loss Centers

UVA Health University Medical Center has been named to Newsweek’s inaugural list of the 200 best weight-loss clinics and centers in America.

“I want to share my congratulations to this amazing team. I have the privilege of speaking with many patients in the community, and they frequently mention our weight-loss team as their trusted care providers, walking with them through their entire journey,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center. “I greatly appreciate the incredible work they do and the difference they make every day.”

Newsweek partnered with data gathering firm Statista to name America's Best Weight Loss Clinics & Centers 2025, “recognizing 200 facilities across the country that have helped people achieve healthy, sustainable weight loss,” according to the news publication. The list is based on criteria that include:

A national survey of care professionals with knowledge of weight-loss programs.

Accreditation by the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program, which UVA Health has earned.

“I am honored to work alongside a team of colleagues dedicated to finding the best approach for each of our patients to help them live healthier lives,” said Peter Hallowell, MD, director of UVA Health’s bariatric surgery program. “I am so proud to see this team recognized by Newsweek.”

UVA Health’s comprehensive program includes access to weight-loss medications, comprehensive weight-loss surgery options, nutrition support, exercise plans and mental health support. UVA’s team includes:

Board-certified obesity medicine doctors

Doctors specially trained in metabolic disorders

Board-certified surgeons

Dietitians

Certified registered nurses

Behavioral health specialists

“Our comprehensive team of experts is committed to working closely with our patients to find sustainable solutions that will improve their quality of life and their health,” said Catherine Varney, DO, UVA Health’s director of obesity medicine. “We look forward to helping more people in the years to come.”