Newsweek Names UVA Health Spine Surgeons Among Nation’s Best

Francis Shen, MD, and Adam Shimer, MD, have been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Best Spine Surgeons 2024.

“This is a well-earned honor for Dr. Shen and Dr. Shimer,” said Bobby Chhabra, MD, chair of UVA Health’s Department of Orthopedic Surgery. “Their skill and commitment – backed by our team at UVA Health – have helped thousands of patients from across Virginia and beyond with significant back conditions.”

Newsweek’s listing of America’s 150 best spine surgeons is based on several factors, including:

Evaluations of the surgeons' procedures based on Medicare data;

an online survey of more than 30,000 medical experts;

a peer rating of surgeons’ quality of care; and

a review of surgeons’ American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery certifications.

Shen’s expertise includes surgical procedures of the cervical, thoracic and lumbosacral spine, He also manages degenerative spinal conditions, spinal deformity, trauma, tumors and infections.

“As a tertiary referral center, UVA receives some of the most challenging spine cases, and my practice reflects the complexities that are sent to me.” Shen said. “It really is a great honor to be recognized as one of the nation’s leading spine surgeons. The commitment of my team, and my colleagues, allows me to take on these complex cases and achieve great outcomes for our patients.”

Shimer’s expertise includes treatment of complex cervical spine conditions along with adult spinal deformity.

“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition. This recognition reflects my ability to utilize advanced surgical technologies and to practice in the outstanding, state-of-the-art facilities at the UVA Orthopedic Center Ivy Road,” Shimer said. “Being able to practice in such a cutting-edge environment allows me to provide the highest level of care to my patients. I am immensely grateful to my colleagues and the entire team at UVA Health for their continuous support and dedication. This award motivates me to further our commitment to innovation and excellence in spine care.”

Shen and Shimer see patients at UVA Health Orthopedic Center Ivy Road, one of the largest outpatient orthopedic centers in the United States. The center includes comprehensive outpatient clinics, outpatient operating rooms, prosthetics and orthotics services, physical therapy and imaging under one roof.