Newsweek Honors UVA Medical Center Among World’s Best Specialized Hospitals

Three specialties at University of Virginia Medical Center are recognized by Newsweek on the news publication’s 2023 list of World’s Best Specialized Hospitals.

Out of tens of thousands of hospitals worldwide, UVA is ranked in three specialties:

Neurosurgery: No. 72. UVA is a pioneer in the use of focused ultrasound – an incisionless form of brain surgery – to treat neurological conditions such as essential tremor as well as symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Oncology: No. 211. Earlier this year, UVA Cancer Center became one of just 53 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, which recognizes the nation’s most outstanding cancer programs.

Cardiology: No. 266. Recent breakthroughs at the UVA Heart and Vascular Center include the discovery that a common gout medication improves survival rates for patients with heart failure, according to a recent study.

These three specialties also took top honors in Virginia, with Neurosurgery and Oncology ranking No. 1 in the state.

Hospitals named to the list, Newsweek said, “are often at the forefront of scientific development in their medical fields and excel in certain surgeries or procedures which lead other hospitals or doctors to transfer their patients to these facilities to get the best treatment.”

K. Craig Kent, MD, chief executive officer for UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at UVA, highlighted that the rankings reflect UVA’s critical role in providing exceptional care for even the most complex cases.

“A key element of our mission is to inspire hope for patients from across Virginia and beyond, and one of the ways we do that is by providing highly specialized, high-quality care that cannot be found at most hospitals,” he said. “I am pleased to see our cutting-edge care recognized by Newsweek.”

Newsweek’s rankings are driven by a global survey in which more than 40,000 healthcare experts in 20 countries were invited to participate, along with hospital data such as accreditations and certifications.

“These rankings from Newsweek are a tribute to the tireless dedication of our team members and providers to provide excellent care, especially for patients with complex health needs,” said Wendy Horton, PharmD, MBA, chief executive officer of UVA Medical Center. “This is a well-deserved honor for our extraordinary care teams.”